First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,091 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of AppFolio worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.92. AppFolio Inc has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,147 shares of company stock worth $2,797,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

