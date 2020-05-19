First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 127,453 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of A. O. Smith worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,788,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of AOS opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

