First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of State Street worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

