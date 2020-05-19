First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,694 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $517.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.58. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

