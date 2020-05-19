First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,934.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,735,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,634,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,836,000 after purchasing an additional 685,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,732.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 635,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 622,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583,977 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 664,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,813. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th.

