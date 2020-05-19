FirstCoin Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $30,265.83 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026837 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,709.37 or 1.00095981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000591 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000728 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

