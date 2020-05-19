Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

FLNT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,271. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Fluent by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 5,696,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fluent by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,165,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,375 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fluent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

