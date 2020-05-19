FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 732,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.