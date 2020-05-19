Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 109,561 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

