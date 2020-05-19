Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

FTS opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

