FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $561,882.01 and approximately $10,680.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.02065863 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00175954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.