FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Unilever N.V. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UL)

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Unilever in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE UL opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after buying an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 923.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after buying an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unilever by 56.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

