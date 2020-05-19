FY2020 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

