GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $5,660.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00467572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004970 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

