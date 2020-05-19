GAPS Market Cap Achieves $28.25 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00029110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026802 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,686.50 or 0.99797776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000728 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.