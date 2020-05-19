GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GEAGY traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 37,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,919. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

