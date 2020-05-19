General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of General Electric worth $269,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 107,754,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,842,008. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

