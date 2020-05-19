Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 78,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Gentex worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $85,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gentex by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after buying an additional 2,007,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 669.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 1,182,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 10,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after buying an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

