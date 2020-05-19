GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,961.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

