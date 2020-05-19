Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

