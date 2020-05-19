Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. 14,124,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,190,868. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

