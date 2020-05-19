GINcoin (GIN) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $34,515.06 and $11.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,706.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.99 or 0.02194395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.02530964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00466875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00686085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068419 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00500363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

