Global Currency Reserve Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $31,537.53 and $22.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015970 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004504 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,996,383 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

