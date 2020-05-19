GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 5.4% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $209,166.26 and approximately $217.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,709.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.02196151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.65 or 0.02529965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00466106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00683511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068341 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00499266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

