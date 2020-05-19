Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Globe Life worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

