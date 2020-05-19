GreenMed Trading 55.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.44 or 0.03391927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars.

