Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OMAB traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 121,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,296. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

