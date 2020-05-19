Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,683 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,076 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,512,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,424,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TV. Evercore ISI cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of TV stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

