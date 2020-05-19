Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.36).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

HLAG traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €153.60 ($178.60). The stock had a trading volume of 33,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a one year high of €172.00 ($200.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €108.05 and a 200-day moving average of €81.78.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

