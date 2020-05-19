Happycoin One Day Volume Hits $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00790172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00207487 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

