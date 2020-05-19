Hardide (LON:HDD) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Hardide (LON:HDD)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON HDD opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.34. Hardide has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.91 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

