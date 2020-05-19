Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,160,000 after purchasing an additional 304,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

HIG opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

