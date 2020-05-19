Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 17,103,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,964,877. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

