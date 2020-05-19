HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Hits $380,407.28

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $380,407.28 and approximately $1,088.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.03413906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

