Hawaiian Electric Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,046 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15,462% compared to the average volume of 26 call options.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,445,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

HE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.