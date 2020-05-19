Helium (HLM) Price Reaches $0.0229

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $311,968.43 and $177.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

