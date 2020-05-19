Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $91.31 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Hive has a market cap of $91.31 million and $12.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 372,745,126 coins and its circulating supply is 289,374,920 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.