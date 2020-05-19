HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of HollyFrontier worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of HFC opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

