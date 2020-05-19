Homeserve (LON:HSV) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

Shares of Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,203 ($15.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.23. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.76.

In other Homeserve news, insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,116 ($14.68) per share, for a total transaction of £24,552 ($32,296.76). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,848.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

