Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Announces Dividend of GBX 17.80

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSV stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,186 ($15.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.76. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Homeserve will post 4074.0004101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £12,690 ($16,692.98). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $4,643,848.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,370 ($18.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Homeserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,340 ($17.63).

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

