Horizen Hits Market Cap of $50.19 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $50.19 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00056117 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, COSS, Trade Satoshi and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00490266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00094308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,097,888 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, OKEx, Upbit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance, DragonEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.