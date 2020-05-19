Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

