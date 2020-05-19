Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Hubbell worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Cfra reduced their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

NYSE HUBB opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.