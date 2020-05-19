HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $133.40 million and $22.62 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.03430914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 133,606,068 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

