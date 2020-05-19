Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $435.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.02065863 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00175954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

