IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 12-month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of $171.94 million and a PE ratio of -100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85.

IDOX Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

