IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 873,079 shares of company stock valued at $61,707,941. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.