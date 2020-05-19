Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

Shares of ITW opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.