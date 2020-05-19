Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Imax has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $667.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Imax will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

