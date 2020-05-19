Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Incyte worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Incyte by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 81,678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Incyte by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Incyte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

